National / Labour Government is broke, says minister in defence of state's 0% wage offer Senzo Mchunu says government is 'teetering on a fiscal cliff' and cannot offer public sector wage increases

The government is broke and “teetering on a fiscal cliff”, so parties at the public sector co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) should negotiate in good faith, public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu said.

Mchunu was addressed the media on Thursday, a few weeks after the government formally tabled a 0% wage offer for the 2021/2022 financial year, to the annoyance of unions who are demanding higher wages...