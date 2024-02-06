Health professionals urge finance minister to reverse budget cuts
06 February 2024 - 19:50
More than 1,000 healthcare professionals, including dozens of department heads from the Western Cape’s public hospitals, have signed an open letter to finance minister Enoch Godongwana calling for a reversal of the “catastrophic” budget cuts imposed on the public health system.
The letter is also addressed to Western Cape premier Alan Winde and provincial finance MEC Mireille Wenger...
