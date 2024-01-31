Budget cuts hit Western Cape health service
Vacant posts for doctors and nurses are not being filled, leaving patients to wait
31 January 2024 - 18:26
The unprecedented in-year budget cuts implemented by National Treasury in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) have put the brakes on filling posts at Cape Town’s biggest public hospitals, placing strain on staff and forcing patients to wait longer.
Several senior doctors who spoke to Business Day on condition of anonymity said vacant posts for key positions were not being filled timeously, agency nurses were no longer filling gaps in crucial areas such as surgery and fewer registrars than usual had been appointed at the start of the year. Registrars are specialists in training...
