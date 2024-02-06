Health minister Joe Phaahla bemoans budget cuts hitting hiring of doctors
06 February 2024 - 05:00
The government lacks enough doctors to meet the needs of patients who rely on public hospitals and clinics, but cannot afford to hire more, health minister Joe Phaahla conceded on Monday.
About 1,000 doctors who completed community service in 2023 are unemployed, according to Akhtar Hussain, chair of the employed doctors’ forum of the SA Medical Association (Sama). Sama is SA’s biggest doctor organisation...
