National / Health

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Budget cuts hit Western Cape’s health service

Business Day TV speaks to Dr Nkateko Mnisi, deputy president of the SA Medical Association Trade Union

01 February 2024 - 20:48
A laboratory worker in Cape Town, May 11 2020, May 11 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Health services in the Western Cape are under pressure after budget cuts announced in the medium-term budget policy statement put the brakes on filling posts at Cape Town’s biggest public hospitals. The SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu), meanwhile, has pleaded with the department of health to employ hundreds of critical medical staff who are sitting at home. Business Day TV spoke to the deputy president of Samatu, Dr Nkateko Mnisi, for more insight.

