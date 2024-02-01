Markets

WATCH: Bitcoin dips as Fed dashes hopes of March rate cut

Business Day TV speaks to business development manager at Luno, Tarris Arnold

01 February 2024 - 20:43
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RIVIC
Bitcoin dipped 2.5% after the Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a rate cut in March. Business Day TV spoke to Tarris Arnold, business development manager at Luno, to discuss this and other trends playing out in the crypto space.

