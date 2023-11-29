NCOP in surprise delay of vote on NHI bill
Move comes after lobbying by organised business, which appealed to presiding officers to stop it being passed
29 November 2023 - 19:04
In a surprise move, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) made a last-minute decision on Wednesday afternoon to delay by a week its planned vote on the contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
This comes hard on the heels of intense lobbying by organised business, which on Monday appealed to the NCOP’s presiding officers and deputy president Paul Mashatile to stop the house passing the bill...
