Regulator urges medical schemes to keep premium increases close to CPI
Bigger hikes would risk making membership unaffordable, says the Council for Medical Schemes
09 August 2023 - 16:23
SA’s medical schemes regulator has advised the industry to keep 2024 contribution increases as close as possible to the inflation rate, which the Reserve Bank estimates will be 5% in 2024.
It warned that higher-than-inflation increases would add to the financial stress facing households and would risk making membership unaffordable for current beneficiaries...
