Covid-19 vaccine contract secrets to be made public
Government signed several vaccine contracts during scramble for scarce supplies, but has disclosed few aspects of the deals
17 August 2023 - 11:32
UPDATED 17 August 2023 - 22:50
The Pretoria high court has ordered the department of health to disclose details of the secret Covid-19 vaccine contracts it signed with pharmaceutical manufacturers at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, upholding a legal challenge brought by the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) to compel officials to open their books.
The government signed several vaccine contracts during a period of intense global competition for scarce supplies, but has disclosed few aspects of the deals it signed with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the Serum Institute of India and international vaccine sharing mechanism Covax...
