Health minister agrees to extra price hike for medicines
Lobbying by pharmaceutical manufacturers wins second price rise
31 July 2023 - 18:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla has agreed to a second price increase for private sector medicine sales this year after intense lobbying by SA’s industry association for pharmaceutical manufacturers.
While the move is expected to offer the industry relief from rising input costs, it does not go far enough to completely offset inflation, which averaged 6% in the first six months of this year, according to Stats SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.