Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Many entities have allowed their scope to creep from that of advisers to energy policymakers
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Retailer has too many moving parts and is thus unlikely to be able to come up with a quick fix
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Countries should look to US’s zero-tolerance approach, Iata executive says
The high court in Pretoria has rescinded a far-reaching judgment that scuppered the health minister’s plans for determining where doctors work, saying he should be given an opportunity to have his day in court.
The case centres on the “certificate of need” provisions in the National Health Act and is important because these measures are an integral part of the government’s plans for National Health Insurance (NHI)...
Health minister to get his day in court to defend plans to control where doctors work
