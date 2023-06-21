National / Health

Health minister to get his day in court to defend plans to control where doctors work

BL Premium
21 June 2023 - 05:00

The high court in Pretoria has rescinded a far-reaching judgment that scuppered the health minister’s plans for determining where doctors work, saying he should be given an opportunity to have his day in court.

The case centres on the “certificate of need” provisions in the National Health Act and is important because these measures are an integral part of the government’s plans for National Health Insurance (NHI)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.