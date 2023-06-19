With no obvious catalyst on the horizon, traders prefer to trade the ranges and not fully commit to a breakout, analyst says
SA’s health system is a disgrace. So too is the ANC’s reckless promise that National Health Insurance (NHI) will fix it all.
No-one can take issue with the NHI’s stated ambition to provide everyone with quality health services that are free at the point of delivery, regardless of their means. There is something truly unconscionable about SA’s status quo, in which the poor rely on a corrupt, maladministered and largely unreliable public health service, while those who can afford to do so buy their way out, either paying out-of-pocket or using medical schemes and a variety of health insurance products to cover the costs of private providers...
EDITORIAL: NHI is a cynical fantasy
The ANC’s reckless promise that the scheme will fix the failed system is a disgrace
