National / Health

Win for medical schemes as RAF denied right to appeal against payment ruling

The Road Accident Fund’s decision to stop paying medical schemes was successfully challenged by Discovery Health in 2022

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 13:40 Tamar Kahn

The Pretoria high court has denied the Road Accident Fund (RAF) leave to appeal against its ruling in 2022 that the fund’s shock decision to stop paying medical schemes was unlawful.

The development has industry-wide implications, as it gives medical schemes and their administrators assurance that they can continue to claim from the RAF on behalf of their members...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.