Win for medical schemes as RAF denied right to appeal against payment ruling

S&P Global’s flash composite PMI climbed to 50.2 in January from 49.3 in December, the first time it has been above the 50 mark since June
As Russia struggles to sell stalemates as victories, the ANC can advise it on how to reframe failure as ‘renewal’
‘[We] support the ANC president’s call for Eskom to halt the implementation of the 18.65% tariff increase in April’
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
SMEs ask for subsidies on diesel and generators as two years of power cuts threaten survival
All but two of Nato’s 30 members have ratified the Nordic applications, and Hungary has said it plans to do so at the opening of parliament in February
Fail to win well against England, and the Dutch will stand between World Cup qualification and oblivion for SA
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
The Pretoria high court has denied the Road Accident Fund (RAF) leave to appeal against its ruling in 2022 that the fund’s shock decision to stop paying medical schemes was unlawful.
The development has industry-wide implications, as it gives medical schemes and their administrators assurance that they can continue to claim from the RAF on behalf of their members...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Win for medical schemes as RAF denied right to appeal against payment ruling
The Road Accident Fund’s decision to stop paying medical schemes was successfully challenged by Discovery Health in 2022
The Pretoria high court has denied the Road Accident Fund (RAF) leave to appeal against its ruling in 2022 that the fund’s shock decision to stop paying medical schemes was unlawful.
The development has industry-wide implications, as it gives medical schemes and their administrators assurance that they can continue to claim from the RAF on behalf of their members...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.