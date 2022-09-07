Firmer US data, including better than expected jobs data, prompt big bets for further aggressive moves by the Fed
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has hit out at the auditor-general for issuing a disclaimer on its latest financial statements, saying the audit opinion was based on incorrect accounting standards.
A disclaimer is the worst possible audit outcome and signifies that a company’s accounts cannot be relied on and often indicates that the organisation is in serious financial trouble and poorly managed...
Road Accident Fund hits out at auditor-general’s disclaimer
RAF argues that it isn’t an insurance company and that the audit opinion is incorrectly based on those accounting standards
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has hit out at the auditor-general for issuing a disclaimer on its latest financial statements, saying the audit opinion was based on incorrect accounting standards.
A disclaimer is the worst possible audit outcome and signifies that a company’s accounts cannot be relied on and often indicates that the organisation is in serious financial trouble and poorly managed...
