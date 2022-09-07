×

National

Road Accident Fund hits out at auditor-general’s disclaimer

RAF argues that it isn’t an insurance company and that the audit opinion is incorrectly based on those accounting standards

07 September 2022 - 19:08 Bekezela Phakathi

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has hit out at the auditor-general for issuing a disclaimer on its latest financial statements, saying the audit opinion was based on incorrect accounting standards.

A disclaimer is the worst possible audit outcome and signifies that a company’s accounts cannot be relied on and often indicates that the organisation is in serious financial trouble and poorly managed...

