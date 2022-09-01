×

National / Health

Health Squared members on their own as transfer talks collapse

Industry regulator had hoped to persuade other medical schemes to take on the financially stricken company’s members without waiting periods

01 September 2022 - 12:15 Tamar Kahn

The medical scheme regulator’s attempt to broker an 11th-hour deal to transfer members of Health Squared to other schemes without waiting periods has failed.

The collapse of talks means about 23,000 beneficiaries of Health Squared are now left to their own devices to secure alternative cover after the scheme’s shock announcement on August 18 that it was seeking voluntary liquidation and would cease paying claims from the end of August...

