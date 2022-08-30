Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Health Squared medical scheme’s administrator, Agility Health, is holding discussions with the scheme to try to ensure its most vulnerable members do not face a catastrophic break in healthcare services or unpaid medical bills after August 31, the date the scheme has given members for the end of their cover.
Health Squared sent shock waves through the medical schemes industry with its announcement on August 18 that it had applied to the high court in Johannesburg to voluntarily wind up its business by month end because it was in danger of not being able to pay claims...
Health Squared members vulnerable with benefits set to end on Wednesday
Agility Health seeks to ensure vulnerable members do not face a catastrophic loss of services
