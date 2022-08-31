Stocks fall globally amid fears of a slowdown in China as Covid-19 numbers rise
A group of kidney specialists is trying to delay the liquidation of Health Squared Medical Scheme by two months, arguing the troubled scheme has enough funds to cover patients while they secure appropriate alternative cover.
Their intervention earlier this week in Health Squared’s high court application for voluntary liquidation has not only highlighted the plight of severely ill patients, but also raised questions about how much longer it can cover claims...
Kidney specialists to ask court to delay Health Squared liquidation
Patients will be sent home to die, says SA Nephrology Society president Shoyab Wadee
