SA’s uneven vaccine rollout: lack of access or hesitancy

As the second anniversary of Covid-19’s inception draws near, experts are grappling with an uneven vaccine rollout, not just globally but among SA’s own provinces.

According to a health briefing on Friday, it appears that four of our provinces are faring better than the others.

“Four provinces are within reach to achieve 50% of adult population in a matter of weeks: Western Cape at 48.20%, Free State at 46.88%, Limpopo at 44.93% and Eastern Cape at 45%. If the other provinces can start to pull up we can reach 50% nationally soon,” health minister Joe Phaahla said.

Still opting for encouragement over a mandatory approach, Phaahla said: “The message is simple and straightforward, if we all vaccinate we can have a safe and enjoyable festive season unlike what happened in December 2020 and January 2021.”

Some experts say mandates are the way forward, but the government has intensified the incentivisation route.