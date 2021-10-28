News & Fox Why SA’s stop-start vaccine rollout is stumbling Health minister hails the rate of inoculations, but uptake has not been satisfactory, and fears remain of an impending fourth wave B L Premium

South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief that the third Covid wave is behind them and the vaccination campaign is gaining momentum.But by all accounts this is not good enough. The key demographic that is most vulnerable to Covid infection — people older than 50 — will still be far from immune if a new wave should hit.By mid-October, 20-million vaccinations had been given. This was heralded as an achievement by health minister Joe Phaahla. At this rate — of about 142,000 vaccinations a day — 26.4-million doses will have been given by the end of November.The Western Cape, slow at the start, recently drew well ahead. Mpumalanga is running last.University of Cape Town public health medicine emeritus professor Jonny Myers says even the Western Cape’s rate of inoculation is not insurance against a fourth wave.The number of vaccinations "is not high enough. The over-50s and over-60s need to have a high level of coverage — about 90%-plus," he says.Myers says that technically SA may just ...