Treasury allocates an extra R2.34bn to purchase more Covid-19 shots
Treasury has warned that the slow pace of the vaccination rollout threatens SA’s economic recovery
11 November 2021 - 14:21
In a mark of the government’s commitment to its Covid-19 vaccination programme, Treasury has allocated an extra R2.34bn to purchase more doses and issued a stark warning that the slow pace of the rollout threatens SA’s economic recovery.
“Although SA has opened up free vaccinations to a large portion of its population, the take-up of vaccinations has been slow. As a result, future waves of the pandemic pose risks to communities and economic activity,” said Treasury in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), tabled in parliament on Thursday...
