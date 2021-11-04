National Stamp out Covid-19 hotspots to prevent next peak, urges Africa CDC chief

The days of “very severe” lockdowns as the solution to Covid-19 in Africa are over and countries should rather vaccinate against the virus and scale up rapid testing to identify hotspots and prevent them spreading, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr John Nkengasong, said on Thursday.

Covid-19 cases have been dropping on the continent, which is in a lull between wave peaks. More than 8.5-million cases have been reported in Africa and at least 218,972 deaths to date (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/)...