AU envoy Olusegun Obasanjo pleads for dialogue in Ethiopia
AU envoy appeals to those involved in the Ethiopian conflict to silence their guns and talk
14 November 2021 - 18:15
Former Nigerian president and AU envoy Olusegun Obasanjo has called on combatants in the Ethiopian conflict to silence their guns and to talk.
“Talks cannot deliver in an environment of escalated military hostilities,” he said in a statement released on Sunday through the AU. ..
