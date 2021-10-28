Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Compulsion without legitimacy always fails Persuasion must be the primary driver of compliance in vaccination drive B L Premium

At first sight, the case for immediate mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 is strong. Vaccines protect against hospitalisation and death, and reduce the emergence of new variants. The risk of adverse effects is small.

The health-care system is in dire straits, and lockdowns have brought huge economic and social costs. With fewer than 20% of adults fully vaccinated, surely we are justified in using every available lever to increase uptake?..