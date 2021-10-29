National Booster jabs for health workers to start rolling out on November 8 Sisonke study healthcare workers can receive J&J booster shot at more than 250 designated sites B L Premium

Almost half-a-million healthcare workers who received a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine under the Sisonke study this year are to be offered a booster shot from November8, acting health director-general Nicholas Crisp confirmed on Thursday.

Pressure has been mounting on the government to provide booster shots to high-risk groups such as healthcare workers ahead of a possible fourth wave of infections in December, as a steadily growing number of countries are now recommending their use. The US, for example, has approved Pfizer, Moderna and J&J shots as boosters. It also says adults who received a J&J jab more than two months ago can receive boosters, and allows eligible people to mix and match their shots...