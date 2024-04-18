KHAYA SITHOLE: Ineptitude keeps dubious contracts rooted in state agencies
NSFAS, like Sassa before it, is a horror story of institutionalised incompetence
18 April 2024 - 06:09
Ten years ago this week, the Constitutional Court delivered its seminal judgment on the Sassa-CPS case, declaring the contract for the payments of social grants awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to be unlawful.
Rather than order an immediate termination of the contract, the court initiated an extraordinary process of condoning the continuation of the contract while the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) embarked on a new process to find an alternative supplier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.