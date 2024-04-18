News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Blade Nzimande

The minister of higher education refuses to resign despite the new mess that has engulfed NSFAS

18 April 2024 - 06:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS
Picture: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

A good week for Jan-Bosman Marais

Drone operator Jan-Bosman Marais played a key role in finding a two-year-old girl who had gone missing in the veld near Fochville, Gauteng, last week. Persensie Zwhanda wandered from her home on a farm at about 9am. After a six-hour search failed to find her, more help arrived, including Marais, an employee at UAV & Drone Solutions. Marais started searching at about 5pm and followed a few false trails until 10pm, when he picked up a heat signature that led to little Persensie, asleep on a track, not far from where he’d identified a pack of jackals.

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A bad week for Blade Nzimande

Blade Nzimande must have hoped that by sacking others, he could escape responsibility for the latest scandal to rock student funding. The minister of higher education has refused to resign after the new mess that has engulfed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. His attempt to deflect blame by dissolving the scheme’s board seems not to have worked. The heat is still on him. The minister remains at the centre of apparent corruption involving dodgy service providers at the scheme. Meanwhile, students remain deprived, and many go hungry.

ALSO READ:

A good week for Jonny Steinberg

The writer has won a prestigious prize for his biography of Nelson and Winnie Mandela
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Glencore CEO Gary Nagle

The mining and commodity group spewed 432.8Mt of carbon dioxide into the air last year
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

A good week for Vladimir Putin

After four previous electoral victories, the Russian leader won 87% of the vote
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: South Africa is a black country now
News & Fox
2.
Foreign homebuyers bet on cheap rand
News & Fox
3.
High noon in the Middle East, with nukes
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Why South Africa is losing its doctors
News & Fox
5.
Oil is waiting on South Africa’s doorstep
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.