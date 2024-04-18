A bad week for Blade Nzimande

Drone operator Jan-Bosman Marais played a key role in finding a two-year-old girl who had gone missing in the veld near Fochville, Gauteng, last week. Persensie Zwhanda wandered from her home on a farm at about 9am. After a six-hour search failed to find her, more help arrived, including Marais, an employee at UAV & Drone Solutions. Marais started searching at about 5pm and followed a few false trails until 10pm, when he picked up a heat signature that led to little Persensie, asleep on a track, not far from where he’d identified a pack of jackals.
A bad week forBlade Nzimande
Blade Nzimande must have hoped that by sacking others, he could escape responsibility for the latest scandal to rock student funding. The minister of higher education has refused to resign after the new mess that has engulfed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. His attempt to deflect blame by dissolving the scheme’s board seems not to have worked. The heat is still on him. The minister remains at the centre of apparent corruption involving dodgy service providers at the scheme. Meanwhile, students remain deprived, and many go hungry.
A good week for Jan-Bosman Marais
