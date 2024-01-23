National

Police arrest witness who testified in camera at Joburg fire inquiry

Suspect admitted to the Khampepe inquiry his involvement in starting the fire that killed 76 people in August

24 January 2024 - 01:49
Retired judge of the Constitutional Court Sisi Khampepe. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in connection with the fire at Usindiso Building in the Johannesburg CBD, which claimed the lives of 76 people in August last year. 

“The 29-year-old man was arrested after he confessed at the commission of inquiry for being involved in starting the tragic fire,” Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said. 

She said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of arson, 76 counts of murder and 120 counts of attempted murder. 

At the start of the commission’s hearings on Tuesday morning, evidence leader Ishmael Semenya asked to call the witness whose identity he sought to conceal, thinking his life would be in peril in the event his identity was known.

Commission of inquiry chair retired judge Sisi Khampepe ordered that the hearing be held in camera and representatives of the media and those involved will be allowed in the in-camera hearing.

Khampepe ordered that no-one may directly or indirectly disclose the identity of the witness giving evidence in camera. 

TimesLIVE 

