WATCH: Western Cape storm batters coast

The Western Cape is experiencing disruptive rain that the SA Weather Service has warned could result in widespread flooding, damage to property and loss of livelihoods. Business Day TV spoke to Colin Deiner, head of disaster management for the Western Cape, for an update. We also discussed the impact on the insurance sector with Tarina Vlok, MD at Elite Risk Acceptances.
