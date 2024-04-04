Ramaphosa sets up task team to fix dilapidated Durban port
It is headed by presidency director-general Phindile Baleni and KZN heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu
04 April 2024 - 18:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa has set up a task team to intervene in the service delivery and governance challenges in eThekwini municipality, with a particular focus on resolving challenges at the Port of Durban, which has been hampered by long-standing inefficiencies.
The task team is led by presidency director-general Phindile Baleni and ANC KwaZulu-Natal heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu. It will be required to report to the president every three weeks on “how we are repositioning eThekwini and how we are addressing the challenges at Durban port”, Ramaphosa said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.