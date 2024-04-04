THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: The price of infrastructure failure
Numbers from Barloworld and Sabvest show the reality of doing business in South Africa as it lurches from crisis to crisis
Ideological politics can (and should) be debated all day long. This isn’t about whether you lean left or right in your political beliefs. Instead, this is about the price of failing infrastructure and how state-owned entities are objectively letting us down — in a big way. In a country with a high unemployment rate and such tepid economic growth, despite abundant natural resources and talented, hardworking people, it’s difficult to watch what’s going on.
Sens is a wonderful source of information (and truth) about the ground-level realities of doing business in South Africa. You’ll be amazed by how much you can learn from working methodically through not just the announcements, but also the more detailed presentations and reports that accompany the results as well. There’s an increasing trend of corporates saying it is about operating conditions. Instead of political spin, you get the real story from those who are out there paying taxes and trying to create jobs...
