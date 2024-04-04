Durban port gets R3.4bn upgrade
Construction of the Newlyn PX Terminal adjacent to the port’s Bayhead terminal has been completed
04 April 2024 - 15:33
The Port of Durban, the fourth-largest container terminal in the southern hemisphere, which handles as much as 31.4-million tonnes of cargo a year has received a R3.4bn infrastructure boost at its adjacent Bayhead multi-modal rail terminal.
The Newlyn PX Terminal, situated in Bayhead next to Transnet's flagship port consists of 640,000m2 of warehousing, rail sidings and open storage. The facility is capable of receiving seven full block trains of 100 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a measure of trade volumes at container ports, daily. ..
