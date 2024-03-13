Sars tightens noose on ‘gold runners’ bleeding fiscus of billions
Tax agency secures court order compelling gold refinery firm Rappa Resources to hand over documents
13 March 2024 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is closing in on companies it believes are key players in the gold-smuggling industry — an activity it says is bleeding the fiscus of billions of rand.
The tax agency obtained a court order compelling controversial gold refinery firm Rappa Resources to hand over documents it needs to prove a tax liability of more than R4bn in a matter that implicates several players in the industry...
