Zuma’s lawyer brought in at the last minute to represent Makhubele
JSC tribunal’s misconduct inquiry is probing allegations of multimillion-rand state capture payments
11 March 2024 - 19:15
Thabani Masuku has been brought in at the 11th hour to represent suspended Pretoria high court judge Nana Makhubele at a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) tribunal probing allegations of gross misconduct that include abetting state capture at Prasa.
Masuku has been part of former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team in his many court applications surrounding arms deal-related corruption charges. He was also a member of axed public protector Busisiwe Mkhawabane’s legal team...
