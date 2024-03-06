BUSINESS LAW FOCUS
PODCAST | SA mining law in the spotlight
Evan Pickworth interviews Ntsiki Adonisi and Otsile Matlou
06 March 2024 - 16:09
Many mineral and upstream petroleum law developments have occurred in the past year, with the sector dealing with change on many fronts.
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Ntsiki Adonisi, executive and head of ENS’ natural resources and environment practice, and Otsile Matlou, ENSafrica’s COO, about the sector's future...
