In a move to enhance energy connectivity and address power disruptions in the Southern African region, members of the Southern African Power Pool have launched a R24.8bn energy transmission facility. The Regional Transmission Infrastructure Finance Facility initiative aims to prioritise grid projects, connecting unconnected members and promoting cross-border electricity trading. For more of the detail, Business Day TV spoke to energy correspondent for Business Day, Denene Erasmus.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: What R25bn regional power facility means for SA
Business Day TV talks to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus
