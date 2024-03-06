Companies / Energy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: What R25bn regional power facility means for SA

Business Day TV talks to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus

06 March 2024 - 16:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

In a move to enhance energy connectivity and address power disruptions in the Southern African region, members of the Southern African Power Pool have launched a R24.8bn energy transmission facility. The Regional Transmission Infrastructure Finance Facility initiative aims to prioritise grid projects, connecting unconnected members and promoting cross-border electricity trading. For more of the detail, Business Day TV spoke to energy correspondent for Business Day, Denene Erasmus.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Banking on Africa: Barclays returns with a plan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sibanye swings to R37bn loss after big drop in ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol loses appeal in price gouging case
Companies / Energy
4.
X snubs SA’s media competition inquiry
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Pick n Pay seeks liquidation of franchisee’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.