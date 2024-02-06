Economy

BUSINESS LAW FOCUS

PODCAST | The good, bad and ugly of Budget 2024

Evan Pickworth speaks to ENSafrica tax experts Charles De Wet and Ntebaleng Sekabate

06 February 2024 - 11:08
by Evan Pickworth
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth speaks to ENSafrica tax experts Charles De Wet and Ntebaleng Sekabate, about the good, bad and ugly of the upcoming national Budget, due on February 21.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The context

This is a Budget with a twist, coming in an election year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut SA’s growth forecast to just 1% for 2024 because of logistics problems and power shortages, so questions remain about how much more taxes can be raised to cover tax gaps and finance state-driven expenditure. Bigger questions about the future of parastatals and the rising debt burden will have to be asked. Businesses are, meanwhile, desperate for growth-orientated policies, but these still seem few and far between.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has said corporate taxes will not be raised, so where else can revenue be found? A VAT increase will surely be off the table as it will not be popular and most taxpayers are already under immense financial strain due to higher inflation and interest rates.

The budget allocation will therefore have to strike a balance between growing the economy and supporting the vulnerable, amid limited resources.

Key areas to watch will be spending priorities of government; addressing a large budget deficit; stabilising state-owned entity finances; managing the energy crisis; tax revenues; debt sustainability and municipal finances.

The SA Revenue Service seems to be zoning in on big business and wealthy business people for any compliance failures, so further tax efficiency measures can be expected. News on tackling the energy and ports will, however, be the welcome relief the economy most needs.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | M&A and private equity trends to watch in 2024

Evan Pickworth interviews joint heads of ENSafrica Corporate and Commercial, Doron Joffe and Julius Oosthuizen
Business
2 months ago

PODCAST | Legal Practice Council ramps up fight against errant lawyers

Evan Pickworth interviews Alfred Hona, the provincial director of the Eastern Cape office of the Legal Practice Council, and its spokesperson Kabelo ...
Business
2 months ago

PODCAST: Rising tax risks of a mobile workforce

Host Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics
Economy
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Dealers and banks must offer incentives to halt ...
Economy
2.
Red flag as budget deficit widens to 6% of GDP
Economy
3.
Fruit exports: Panama and Red Sea crises a ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Fostering a healthy relationship with ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: SA’s economy after 30 years of democracy
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.