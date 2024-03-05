Court throws out anti-vaxxer case, with costs
The application to stop the Covid-19 vaccine was criticised as ‘manifestly unfair’, fatally defective and dismissed with costs by they court
05 March 2024 - 13:10
Three nonprofit companies have failed in their court bid to stop the government from making available Covid-19 vaccinations and claimed “strange and unusual medical conditions” were experienced by some people who received the vaccine.
Covid-19 Core Alliance, Transformative Health Justice, and Free the Children — Save the Nation, supported by some doctors, wanted a final order compelling the minister of health, the acting director-general of health, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and the Treasury, to “cease and desist” vaccinations and to properly investigate their effects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.