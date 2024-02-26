SA pharmas urge Pepfar to buy more African-made HIV/Aids drugs
Call on US donor to shift 2-million antiretroviral patients to medicines made on the continent by 2030
SA pharmaceutical manufacturers have called on the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) to procure more HIV/Aids medicines from African producers, arguing this will boost the continent’s drugmaking capacity and provide protection against future health security threats.
Pepfar is the world’s biggest HIV/Aids donor and is credited with saving more than 25-million lives with the more than $110bn it has provided over the past two decades to the countries hardest hit by the disease, including SA. Though Sub-Saharan Africa is home to two-thirds of the world’s HIV/Aids burden, less than 1% of the $750m spent by Pepfar each year on HIV/Aids-related commodities goes to products sourced from Africa...
