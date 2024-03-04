Aspen aims to put loss-making factories to work
Drugmaker expects to finalise deals within the next six months to help use idle capacity
04 March 2024 - 15:12
Aspen Pharmacare expects to finalise deals within the next six months to help use idle capacity at its loss-making factories, it said on Monday.
Africa’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer invested more than R10bn in its sterile manufacturing facilities in France and SA, which make injectable products. These facilities were knocked by the lack of anticipated demand for Covid-19 vaccines, which Aspen had hoped to sell under its own brand in Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.