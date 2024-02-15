Anoj Singh wants bail conditions eased so he can work in Dubai
State opposes application by former Transnet CFO, fearing he may abscond
15 February 2024 - 20:24
Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh has lodged an application to have his bail conditions relaxed, saying he wants to take up a permanent CEO job offer in Dubai.
The specialised commercial crimes court at Palm Ridge is expected to hear the matter on Thursday where the state is opposing the application, fearing that Singh may run and not return...
