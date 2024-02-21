R3bn to be cut from SRD grant allocation
The social relief of distress grant has been extended by a year with R33.6bn
21 February 2024 - 15:28
The allocation for the one-year extension of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant has been reduced by R3bn for 2024/25 as the government further tightens its purse strings amid rising spending pressures and weak growth.
The National Treasury has allocated R33.6bn in 2024/25 down from R36bn in 2023/24, as the Treasury and the social development department prepare to amend the qualifying criteria for the grant...
