Tax revenue seen R56.1bn lower than 2023 budget estimate

Tax revenue of R1.73-trillion in 2023/24 is expected to be R56.1bn lower than the 2023 budget forecast due to weak economic conditions, though R700m higher than the estimate contained in the November medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Load-shedding and logistical constraints have had a dramatic effect on the economy.
Contributing to the decline was the contraction of almost 14% in corporate tax collections over the first 10 months of the financial year relative to the same period the previous year. Corporate tax collections are expected to be R34.8bn lower than the 2023/24 budget.
“Windfall tax gains from high commodity prices over the last two years have come to an end, leading to a sharp fall in mining tax revenue,” the Budget Review states. “For the first 10 months of 2023/24 mining provisional corporate tax collections fell by R39.2bn or 50.4% relative to the same period in 2022/23. Lower commodity prices, weaker global growth, increased power cuts and operational problems at SA’s ports have weighed heavily on the sector.”
The Treasury said that while commodity prices are expected to stabilise, corporate profitability is projected to remain weak in 2024/25.
Manufacturing tax collections also contracted while those from the financial sector registered only marginal growth. Import VAT and customs duties collections slowed considerably. Net VAT collections for 2023/24 have been revised down by R26.1bn from 2023 budget expectations.
Personal income tax collections were R9bn higher than the budget estimate and tax income from the fuel levy is forecast to be almost R3bn higher, notwithstanding the tax relief provided in 2022. This was due to the increased demand for bulk road transport, the Treasury said.
“Personal income tax collection has remained buoyant as earnings and employment recovered in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic with employees’ tax from the finance sector driving strong year-to-date growth.”
Specific excise duty collections from cigarettes and tobacco remain well below pre-pandemic levels, which the Treasury said weighed down overall collections by an estimated R5bn relative to the 2023/24 budget.
Gross tax revenue of R1.863-trillion is forecast for 2024/25 and the Treasury expects revenue to increase by R45.6bn more than the medium-term budget forecast due to the tax proposals in the budget and longer-term reforms under way. Gross tax revenue collections are expected to increase by 7.6%, 6.9% and 7.1% over the next three years, respectively, as economic growth improves.
The tax to GDP ratio is expected to reach 25.3% in 2026/27.
Tax revenue seen R56.1bn lower than 2023 budget estimate
Weak economic conditions, worsened by load-shedding and logistics snarl-ups, exact a heavy price on fiscus
Tax revenue of R1.73-trillion in 2023/24 is expected to be R56.1bn lower than the 2023 budget forecast due to weak economic conditions, though R700m higher than the estimate contained in the November medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Load-shedding and logistical constraints have had a dramatic effect on the economy.
Contributing to the decline was the contraction of almost 14% in corporate tax collections over the first 10 months of the financial year relative to the same period the previous year. Corporate tax collections are expected to be R34.8bn lower than the 2023/24 budget.
“Windfall tax gains from high commodity prices over the last two years have come to an end, leading to a sharp fall in mining tax revenue,” the Budget Review states. “For the first 10 months of 2023/24 mining provisional corporate tax collections fell by R39.2bn or 50.4% relative to the same period in 2022/23. Lower commodity prices, weaker global growth, increased power cuts and operational problems at SA’s ports have weighed heavily on the sector.”
The Treasury said that while commodity prices are expected to stabilise, corporate profitability is projected to remain weak in 2024/25.
Manufacturing tax collections also contracted while those from the financial sector registered only marginal growth. Import VAT and customs duties collections slowed considerably. Net VAT collections for 2023/24 have been revised down by R26.1bn from 2023 budget expectations.
Personal income tax collections were R9bn higher than the budget estimate and tax income from the fuel levy is forecast to be almost R3bn higher, notwithstanding the tax relief provided in 2022. This was due to the increased demand for bulk road transport, the Treasury said.
“Personal income tax collection has remained buoyant as earnings and employment recovered in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic with employees’ tax from the finance sector driving strong year-to-date growth.”
Specific excise duty collections from cigarettes and tobacco remain well below pre-pandemic levels, which the Treasury said weighed down overall collections by an estimated R5bn relative to the 2023/24 budget.
Gross tax revenue of R1.863-trillion is forecast for 2024/25 and the Treasury expects revenue to increase by R45.6bn more than the medium-term budget forecast due to the tax proposals in the budget and longer-term reforms under way. Gross tax revenue collections are expected to increase by 7.6%, 6.9% and 7.1% over the next three years, respectively, as economic growth improves.
The tax to GDP ratio is expected to reach 25.3% in 2026/27.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
BUDGET WRAP: R150bn windfall from Reserve Bank to slash SA’s debt burden
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Gauteng government to borrow money to pay R12bn e-toll debt
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.