Treasury will achieve a primary budget surplus in 2023/24
The excess was made possible by a distribution totalling R150bn from the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account
21 February 2024 - 14:34
The Treasury will achieve a primary budget surplus in 2023/24 with debt stabilising by 2025/26, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said at a media briefing before delivering the 2024 budget speech on Wednesday.
“This year, for the first time since 2008/09, the government will achieve a primary budget surplus — meaning revenue exceeds non-interest spending,” Godongwana said...
