Presidential youth jobs programme receives R7.4bn boost in 2024 budget
Education the biggest beneficiary of scheme that has assisted more than 1.7-million people
21 February 2024 - 16:56
Young jobseekers are the big winners in the budget, in which an extra R7.4bn has been added to the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) Programme in 2024/25.
The programme was launched in 2020 to provide young people with temporary jobs and improve services. SA has an extremely high unemployment rate, which is particularly acute among the youth...
