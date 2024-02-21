Treasury cuts 2023 GDP forecast but is more positive about 2024
The downgrade in growth to 0.6% was affected by weaker-than-expected outcomes in the third quarter
21 February 2024 - 15:14
The Treasury has revised its growth estimates for 2023 downwards, citing widespread power cuts, operational and maintenance failures in freight rail and at ports, and high living costs as reasons.
Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday ahead of the tabling of the budget statement, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the Treasury projected growth of 0.6% for 2023, down from growth of 0.8% projected in the 2023 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS)...
