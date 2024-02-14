Vumacam partners with Gauteng to boost surveillance
The deal will give the provincial government access to a network of cameras
As part of the state’s push to have more digitalised services, the Gauteng provincial government has partnered with Vumacam to boost its surveillance capabilities by granting access to the company’s extensive surveillance camera network and advanced crime fighting technologies.
There is a growing use of surveillance cameras worldwide to improve safety, deter criminal activity and protect critical infrastructure. With integration of technologies like artificial intelligence, governments and private players are increasingly making use of camera systems, not only to track items and people but to analyse trends and as decision-making tools. ..
