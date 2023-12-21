SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Meet Lesufi’s keystone cops
The Gauteng premier’s crime prevention wardens have been accorded the same status as traffic officers. But are they really equipped for the job?
21 December 2023 - 05:00
There’s apparently no move in South African politics that doesn’t come preconfigured with a certain amount of irony.
Last week, it was announced that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s crime prevention wardens (CPWs) — his mini-me amaPanyaza — would be accorded the same status as traffic officers. This for a group that has crashed 22 of 200 brand-new Beemers in its first seven months of operations. That’s a cool R17.6m worth of vehicles, by a rough calculation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.