Vumacam: Tracking criminals by camera

Vumacam’s network of security cameras is a boon for safety, providing another essential service the state can’t provide

13 October 2022 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

“Have you seen car registration XXX XXX GP?” reads the message on a computer in a camera monitoring centre. The operator does a scan and finds 14 instances of the car showing up on a police database. The car has been detected in the Joburg suburbs covered by a network of security cameras run by Vumacam.

Once the private security operator has compiled a list of where the car has been seen, it is sent to the security firm that asked for it. ..

