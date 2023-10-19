PODCAST | Pushing for secure surveillance systems

Surveillance and cybersecurity in a world of growing artificial intelligence (AI) use takes centre stage in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steven Kenny, manager for architecture and engineering at Axis Communications.
Axis is a network technology company specialising in the manufacture of network cameras, access control and audio devices for surveillance.
Kenny, an expert in the field of cybersecurity, begins by outlining current trends in securing critical systems, networks and data. He also details the rise of AI technologies and the emerging threats they entail.
Some of this threatensAxis’ bread and butter, which is around surveillance.
Even then, Kenny advocates that surveillance technology has evolved beyond mere physical security and has become a critical enabler for intelligent decision-making, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation within the business landscape.
The discussion sheds light on trends in surveillance; the various cybersecurity measures that businesses should implement to protect their operations and sensitive data; the rise of AI; and deriving maximum benefits from video surveillance systems.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
