Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Pushing for secure surveillance systems

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steven Kenny, manager for architecture and engineering at Axis Communications.

19 October 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/WIT OLSZEWSKI
Picture: 123RF/WIT OLSZEWSKI

Surveillance and cybersecurity in a world of growing artificial intelligence (AI) use takes centre stage in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steven Kenny, manager for architecture and engineering at Axis Communications. 

Axis is a network technology company specialising in the manufacture of network cameras, access control and audio devices for surveillance.

Kenny, an expert in the field of cybersecurity, begins by outlining current trends in securing critical systems, networks and data. He also details the rise of AI technologies and the emerging threats they entail.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Some of this threatens Axis’ bread and butter, which is around surveillance. 

Even then, Kenny advocates that surveillance technology has evolved beyond mere physical security and has become a critical enabler for intelligent decision-making, operational efficiency, and risk mitigation within the business landscape.

The discussion sheds light on trends in surveillance; the various cybersecurity measures that businesses should implement to protect their operations and sensitive data; the rise of AI; and deriving maximum benefits from video surveillance systems.

• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

MORE PODCASTS

PODCAST | Water management through technology

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa
News
2 days ago

PODCAST: Opportunities for SA airlines in intra-Africa low-cost air travel

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Calvey, partner and market lead for SA at Oliver Wyman
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Peach Payments founder outlines plans for Africa expansion

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Rahul Jain, CEO and co-founder of the online payment platform
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PODCAST | Pushing for secure surveillance systems
Business
2.
PODCAST | Water management through technology
News
3.
WATCH | Crypto Chat: The impact of the Middle ...
SME Zone
4.
New cadastral system will not solve exploration ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Gordhan’s appeal over Mango sale is ‘strange’, ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.