SA case against Israel disgusts US Congress members
More than 200 legislators furious at ‘dangerous’ genocide allegations ICJ case
24 January 2024 - 19:53
UPDATED 24 January 2024 - 22:48
More than 200 members of the US Congress have launched a blistering attack on SA’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), denouncing Pretoria’s “deeply hostile” position towards the Jewish state and urging the Biden administration to reject its charge of genocide.
The ICJ confirmed it will deliver judgment on Friday on SA’s request for a provisional ruling ordering Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza. SA said it is “necessary in this case to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.